ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 450 runners dashed towards the finish line for the 2nd Annual St. Joe Santa 5k Run/Walk.

Each runner got a Santa hat, Santa beard, and a red race shirt to get in the holiday spirit.

They were also encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the charity, Feed the Need.

The 5k had over 20 sponsors and all profits go towards the charity.