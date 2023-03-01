SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment building in Springfield was evacuated after a suspicious item was found Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Department and the Secretary of State’s Hazardous Device Unit were on the scene of the Sangamon Towers apartment building on 4th Street. Maintenance workers found the suspicious item in the parking lot of the building.

The police department asked people to avoid the area to avoid interfering with law enforcement.

Police cleared the scene around 11:35 am.

Search dogs were brought out to search the area for other items in the area but did not find anything.