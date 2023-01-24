SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Coordinator Drew Szabados is reflecting on their efforts in 2022, including solving 84 cases.

Crimestoppers made 37 arrests, taking in a total of 645 tips from the public throughout the year. A total of $6,000 in cash, property, and drugs was recovered, 2 guns were taken off the street, and over $18,000 in tip rewards were approved for payout.

“None of this would be possible without your help,” Officer Szabados said. “From all of us at Crime Stoppers, thank you!”

The organization also thanks all those who sponsored or participated in their events alongside all local radio, news, and media outlets for their support.

If you have any information about crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, or submit a tip on their website, or their P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Reminder: Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.