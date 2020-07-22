Wind gusts rip up trees, topple grain bins

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People are reviewing storm damage in Sangamon County.

Crews are cleaning up the mess near U.S. Route 4 and Curran Road after gusting winds ripped up trees, and toppled grain bins and other buildings.

WCIA spoke with some who say the winds were gusting so hard that it blew debris more than 100 yards away.

“It blew two grain bins right off their foundation, it blew doors off sheds, damaged the house, see what it did to trees,” said Don Dufour, of Auburn. “It blew that tree clear across the road, part of the grain bins clear across Route 4 out in the bean field.”

Dufour adds he’s just glad nobody was hurt.