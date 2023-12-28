SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A pedestrian has died in Springfield Thursday morning after being hit by a train.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a 27-year-old Springfield woman was killed after a train struck her near the intersection of North 5th & East Bergen Streets in Springfield. She was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. at the scene.

The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying next of kin and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department. Allmon said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.