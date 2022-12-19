This is a picture of some of the weapons police officers recovered on December 17 and 18, 2022. Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield.

A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18.

31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. 37-year-old Jelvin Patterson Jr. and 35-year-old Cornelius Wilson were all arrested in connection to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Everyone except for Quintez Johnson faces additional charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Two boys were also arrested on multiple charges, one of which had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.

All nine people who were arrested are from Peoria.

“The Springfield Police Department continues to take a zero-tolerance approach towards those who participate in criminal behavior,” the release said. “This enforcement effort includes those visitors from neighboring cities who attempt to incite violence within our community.”