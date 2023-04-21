Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire near the intersection of West Edwards Street and South Douglas Avenue on April 20, 2023.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has died after a house fire in Springfield Thursday evening.

Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon Blough said in a release the department was dispatched to a fire around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home near the intersection of West Edwards Street and Douglas Avenue. Dispatchers reported flames and smoke were coming out through the windows.

Firefighters on scene said the fire was isolated to the back porch and kitchen. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found an elderly woman dead on the floor.

Springfield Police and the Sangamon County Coroner were called onto the scene.

The woman has not been identified at this time.