SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield EMS worker charged with first degree murder will be released from jail.

A judge ruled in favor of releasing Peter Cadigan from pretrial detention after a hearing Monday. Cadigan has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Earl Moore Jr.

Earl Moore Jr. died in December 2022 after Cadigan and his co-worker Peggy Finley took him to the hospital in their ambulance. Body camera footage shows the workers put Moore Jr. face down in the gurney.

Finley was released from jail on money bond in June.

The hearing is after the Pretrial Fairness Act went into effect last month. According to the law, residents charged with crimes can have their case reconsidered under the new system.

The Pretrial Fairness Act only allows detention if defendants pose danger to identifiable, specific person or group, or to the community, or have a “willful flight” risk.