SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois EMS worker charged with first degree murder is being released on bond.

Peggy Finley, a paramedic accused in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr., was previously denied a bond reduction from $1 million bond to $600,000 twice. Her lawyer appealed the decision to the appeals court earlier this month.

Earl Moore Jr. died late last year after Finley and her co-worker, Peter Cadigan, took him to the hospital in their ambulance. Body camera footage shows the workers put Moore Jr. face down in the gurney.

The ruling from the appellate court reversed the lower court’s decision.

“The charge of first-degree murder is serious, as is the penalty such a charge may bring,” part of the ruling reads. “However, the facts of the offense show defendant is not a danger to the public should she be released. While there were acts of violence on Moore, none were physically committed by defendant.”

According to her attorney Scott Hanken, Finley’s family will be posting her bond Friday and then will be released Friday evening.

Finley is not allowed to work as an EMS worker as a condition of her bond.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released a statement regarding Finley’s bond reduction.

“There is nothing about the Appellate Court’s reduction of Defendant Finley’s cash bond from $100,000 to $60,000 that reflects upon the strength of the State’s case against either defendant. It certainly doesn’t diminish our confidence in the case based upon the law and the facts contained in the Illinois State Police investigation. This is simply a ruling limited to the issue of pre-trial bond made by the Appellate Court without a complete record of the evidence against the defendants. The Appellate Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing all options to seek further review or reconsideration to ensure procedural and substantive accuracy of the Appellate Court’s analysis. We are as committed as ever to seeking justice for Earl Moore, Jr. and look forward to the opportunity to present all of the evidence to a jury for their application of the law to the facts as in the normal course of any criminal case.” Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.