Soldiers return home from overseas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Roughly 70 soldiers with the Springfield-based 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion arrived at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport Saturday morning.

A brief ceremony was held at the LRS Hangar at the airport, following their successful deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

According to a news release, the soldiers provided tactical sustainment, operational contract support, distribution management, maintenance support and commodity management in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The 232nd CSSB provided command and control for roughly 500 soldiers from seven countries.

They have been overseas since April 2020.