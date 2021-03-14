SMTD to begin collecting fares and offering night service again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, March 15, the Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) will begin offering night services again and collecting fares.

The mask policy will still be enforced for the foreseeable future, according to a news release from SMTD.

Front door boarding began on March 8 in advance of the fare collections beginning.

Night services will run hourly from 6pm to 11pm, with the last trip departing from the Transfer Center at 10pm for its final run.

The only exception to the return of full service will be the urbanized area service to the communities of Chatham, Riverton, Rochester, and Sherman, which is scheduled to resume with new routes this summer.

SMTD suspended fare collection, urbanized area service and reduced its schedule March 17, 2020.

At the pandemic’s first peak in March, ridership fell to roughly one third of normal ridership. Since then, ridership has rebounded to approximately 75% of pre-pandemic ridership.

“Over time, we have been able to increase schedule frequency, open our office to the public, and begin to look at getting back to pre-pandemic service,” SMTD Managing Director Steve Schoeffel said in the news release. “Now that the local positive test rate and hospitalizations have come down substantially and the vaccine has become more-readily available, we want to do what we can to get people back to work and help re-establish some desired normalcy.”

