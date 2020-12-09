Sheriff: Woman supplies contraband, helps inmates break jail cell window

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Springfield woman was arrested Tuesday after police accused her of helping two inmates break a window at the Sangamon County Jail.

A press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a broken window around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the jail building.

Jail guards checked outside, the release says, and found the broken window on the third floor — along with a hole about 3-4 inches in diameter.

Investigators say they then questioned the cell’s inmates, 36-year-old James C. Russwinkel, and 38-year-old Randy Bull, who are both federal inmates.

The release says neither of them cooperated with the investigators’ questions.

Police say it’s not apparent how the window was broken, but they did find contraband inside the cell.

Investigators say they learned that 26-year-old Allison M. Poorman, of Springfield, gave the inmates items that were used to damage the window.

Poorman is booked at the Sangamon County Jail on charges of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Detectives say they are continuing to conduct interviews and are reviewing potential charges. They add that their investigation is still in its early stages.