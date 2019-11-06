Scam awareness reminder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers are reminding people to stay safe from scammers.
Investigators say scammers are very manipulative, persuasive and masters at gaining your trust.
Some helpful tips are:
- Never provide any personal information about yourself to anyone that you do not know or trust.
- If someone is asking you to pay for services using gift cards, that is most likely a scam!
- Never allow anyone to remotely access your computer unless you are sure they are legitimate Technical Support.
- The IRS/Social Security Administration will not attempt to collect a debt from you over the phone and they will not send local Law Enforcement to arrest you or issue a warrant.
- Before hiring a contractor for any work on your home ask them for referrals and do your homework before hiring them or making any initial payments.
- If someone asks you to send them money so they can send you a larger amount of money or avoid paying taxes that is a scam.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!
- If you are unsure, run it by a trusted friend or family member and get a second opinion before sending money to someone you don’t know.