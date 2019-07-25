Police seek leads in home invasion/armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for leads in a home invasion/armed robbery. It happened about 11:45 pm, Saturday, July 20, in the 700-block of South 14th.

The victim reported being awakened by the subject holding a handgun who battered the victim and demanded money. The suspect is described as male, black, thin, with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)