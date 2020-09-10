Police looking for tips on wallet theft

Sangamon County
SANGAMON/MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspected wallet thieves.

They say on June 17, two people used credit cards from a stolen to make purchases at Wal-Mart.

The suspects are described as a white woman with a large tattoo on her left shoulder and a white man. They drive a white SUV.

Crime Stoppers say if your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. You can provide information anonymously by calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website, or downloading their P3 app on any mobile device.

