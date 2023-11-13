SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For years, the old Pillsbury Mills factory has been a massive eyesore. But now it hosts a one-of-a-kind art show.

Graffiti artists around Springfield and the surrounding area came together to paint graffiti on a 15,000-square-foot canvas in the “C-Mill” building of the complex. The artists call the exhibit “Visitors”.

Chris Richmond, president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, said there were over 300 people at the first “Visitors” showing Thursday night.

The curator of the graffiti art, Robert Mazrim said he didn’t have a personal connection with the Pillsbury Mill but could not pass up the opportunity to paint on such a large canvas.

“One of the things I’ve been doing is trying to salvage and take advantage of artistic opportunities here,” Mazrim said. “There’s some amazing surfaces, there’s amazing places, there’s amazing objects. And there’s also some very cool artists that have been spray painting in here. And we’re adding all that together in one place so the public can actually see it and see it safely.”

Mazrim believes an art installation like this is unlike anything else in the country.

Moving Pillsbury Forward is announcing a second date to view the exhibit on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Officials say the entrance is at the south dock at the corner of 16th St and Phillips Avenue.