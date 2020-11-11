Lane closure planned for sewer work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Office of Public works is announcing that the eastbound curb lane on North Grand Avenue East at First Street will be closed on Thursday.

The office says sewer manhole work will be performed. The lane closure is expected to last one day.

Public works say Washington Street, between Second and Fifth streets, will also see a lane closure, starting at noon.

The street will be reduced to one lane for work that’s taking place at a nearby building. The south curb lane with stay open, and the north curb lane and middle lanes will be closed until 4 p.m. Friday.