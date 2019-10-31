Indoor trick-or treating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
For those looking for indoor options we got you covered.
- The Outlet 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. 2108 E. Laurel
- Lewis Memorial 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. 3400 W. Washington
- Montvale Estates 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. 2601 Montvale Drive
- Brenden Gardens 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. 900 E. Southwind Rd
- Regency Care 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. 2120 W. Washington St.
- Villas of Holly Brook 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. 3401 Hedley Rd.
- Centennial Pointe/The Arbors 4:30 – 7:30p.m. 3440 Hedley Rd
- Mill Creeks Alzheimer’s Center 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. 3319 Ginger Creek Dr.