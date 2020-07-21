Illinois State Museum sets reopening dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials announced Tuesday the Illinois State Museum (ISM) will begin a staggered reopening of its flagship facility to ISM society members first on July 23, and then to the general public on July 25.

A press release stated the museum was closed for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy to be at this point where we can safely reopen the Illinois State Museum facilities to the public,” said Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko. “We have made many adaptations to respond to the COVID-19 crisis so that museum-goers can visit with a high degree of comfort, and we look forward to offering more virtual programmatic opportunities.”

The ISM will also offer free admissions at all locations during this reopening phase, with open hours set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The Research and Collection Center will operate by appointment only 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The ISM Lockport Gallery will remain closed until further notice.

Officials strongly encouraged people to register in advance for entry at all ISM locations — which can be done online. Groups will be limited to 10 persons and must register in advance.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be enforced, including health screenings before entry, face coverings required for all over the age of two, and social distancing in the galleries and elevators. High-touch surfaces will be regularly cleaned throughout the day.

“Upon reopening, the ISM will not offer visitors hands-on experiences or in-person programming” the release stated. “Exhibits with interactive components have been either modified or closed temporarily. The Mary Ann MacLean Play Museum and Thorne Deuel Auditorium at the ISM Springfield campus and the Discovery Center at Dickson Mounds will be closed temporarily.”

The flagship ISM facility in Springfield will also unveil it’s “highly-anticipated” Fashioning Illinois, 1820-1900 exhibition, which will remain on view until May 21, 2021.