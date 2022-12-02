SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield staple of the holidays is returning this weekend.

The market features gifts all made in Illinois from small businesses. Over two dozen vendors are selling their products.

“We are excited to partner with Downtown Springfield’s Holiday Walks to bring local products to shoppers this holiday season,” Jackie Sambursky, Illinois Department of Agriculture Bureau Chief of Marketing, said. “Building off of the success of our Illinois Product Farmers Markets and Illinois Product Expo, the holiday market allows our vendors to showcase their products in a unique location during the giving season.”

The market takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The market is on Jackson St. at the lawn in front of the Governor’s mansion.

To learn more about the holiday market, you can visit its website.