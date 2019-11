PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Luxury private jet companies were hoping state lawmakers might bail them out of four-year-old unpaid sales tax bills. Instead, billionaire Governor J.B. Pritzker greeted their pleas for mercy with a stiff arm on Monday.

"I am going to veto that bill if that lands on my desk," Pritzker pledged, explaining that the plan the House passed last week "would forgive $50 million of taxes that are owed by people who are in this private jet industry."