Grant gives veterans free truck driving training at Lincoln Land

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new grant will let Lincoln Land Community to train veterans, active service members, and their spouses to get commercial truck driving licenses.

The training program normally costs around five thousand dollars, and takes six weeks. The grant will pay for around 20 people to take the course.

“A little over 20 veterans will have the opportunity to go to school and get their CDO for free,” Director of the Program Curt Robinson said. “And be able to get a job and get into the industry and make a powerful living for their family.”

The program is one of the few feasible ways to train to get the license. Current student in the program Jerrad Dewey said it is the only way he could get it.

“I mean without the program, I couldn’t have done it because I don’t ave the truck,” Dewey said. “Without the program, you would have to borrow a buddies truck and go to the DMV and just do it.”