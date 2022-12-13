SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office is cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season.

The Sangamon County Sheriff is increasing patrols in the county starting Dec. 16 for the holidays to keep the roads safe. They are enforcing their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and ” Drive High, Get a DUI” campaign.

“We want everyone in our communities to enjoy the holidays without worrying the dangers of impaired drivers,” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said. ” During the campaign, you can expect to see extra safety patrols. We will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to help ensure everyone makes it to and from their holiday festivities safely.”

They recommend the following tips ahead of the holidays to stay safe:

Choose a designated or make a plan with public transportation or a ride-sharing app before you start drinking.

If you do find someone on the road you suspect is driving intoxicated, pull over and call law enforcement.

If you have a friend who’s too drunk to drive and about to drive, take their car keys and arrange a ride for them.

Buckle your seatbelt.

More than 10,000 people on average are killed by drunk drivers each year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.