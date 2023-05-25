SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The work to demolish an old, unused factory in central Illinois has just received a boost from the federal government.

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) announced alongside the EPA Thursday the Moving Pillsbury Forward project has received a $787,135 grant to help revitalize the 18-acre lot. The not-for-profit organization has a goal of tearing down the Springfield factory and revitalizing community development in the area.

“The work being done to redevelop the old Pillsbury Mills site will be transformative for our community — particularly for families on the east side of Springfield,” Congresswoman Budzinski said. “I’m thrilled to see more than $787,000 in federal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency as we continue to address the economic and environmental challenges that remain at this site.”

The grant comes from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Pillsbury plant has not been in use since 2001. Moving Pillsbury Forward bought the abandoned factory last year and took many steps last year toward demolition, which started in December.