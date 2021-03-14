Drive-thru vaccine appointments available in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccination under the current IDPH phases can now schedule appointments from Memorial Physician Services.

The hospital has set up a drive-thru lab at 2950 S. 6th Street. It’s the same location where COVID-19 tests were offered.

Right now, patients must be 18 or older, and vaccinations will be offered to those in three vaccination priority groups: Phase 1A; Phase 1B; and Phase 1B+, as determined by IDPH.

Phase 1A: Frontline healthcare workers, non-hospital health care workers, and long-term care and congregate care facility residents and staff

Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and over; frontline essential workers include, but are not limited to, the following occupations: First responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and shelter and day care staff

Phase 1B+: Individuals aged 18 to 64 years with high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19, including obesity, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and persons with disability

Individuals do not need to be current patients of Memorial Physician Services or Memorial Health System affiliates to make an appointment.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.