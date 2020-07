SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police released more information about a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 for nearly six hours on Thursday.

Officers say 26 year-old John Guilbeaux of Bridgton, Missouri was pulling into traffic from the right shoulder near milepost 80.

This is when a semi truck driven by Hugh Lockett of Chicago crashed into the back of Guilbeax’s truck.

Lockett was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.