Fatal crash shuts down Old Route 54

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say at least one person has died in a crash Monday morning on Old Route 54 east of Farmingdale Road.

An emailed statement from Illinois State Police says its Crash Reconstruction Team is completing an investigation.

Troopers say Old Route 54 will be closed for a couple of hours. They also urged drivers to take an alternative route.

Springfield Fire crews and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office are providing assistance at the scene.

ORIGINAL POST: SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash in rural Sangamon County.

It happened on Old Route 54 near the intersection with Farmingdale Road. That’s about 2 miles east of Curran.

State police have shut down both lanes of traffic on Old Route 54. Troopers ask drivers to take an alternative route.