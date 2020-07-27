Coroner speaks out about his own experience with contracting COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a emailed statement Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July.

He said around July 9, he became ill while out of state on vacation with his family.

“My symptoms consisted of nausea and vomiting, I had no respiratory symptoms,” he said. “I decided to come home early from vacation and self-quarantine.”

After his symptoms continues and having spoken with his doctor’s office, Allmon then got tested for the virus on July 13. It came back positive.

“Since the day I was tested, I self-isolated at home and followed recommendations from the health department and CDC until I was released to go back to work (ten days from the onset of symptoms was July 19th),” he said, adding it was unknown who originally exposed him to COVID-19.

“Although I have been asymptomatic since July 15, I have not been at the Sangamon County Building since July 7 before I left for vacation,” he said. “This was my first day back to work in my office.”

Over the past few weeks, Allmon said he has worked remotely from home, followed public health guidelines, and cooperated with their contact tracing.

“I have since made a full recovery and I was released by the health department last week,”he said.