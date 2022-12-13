SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week.

According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign.

“We are proud to have such a generous community around us at Springfield Plastics and so happy to support the efforts of Simmons Cancer Institute in providing care right here in our community to patients with cancer,” Steve Baker, President of Springfield Plastics said.

Springfield Plastics has donated over $670,000 since they started the campaign in 2014. The proceeds were donated by employees, customers, business partners and vendors of the company.

The Simmons Institute thanked the company for their continued support, as their donations over the years.

“The people from our community and beyond who have given to Springfield Plastics through the years are here with us in spirit today,” Dr. Azir Khan, executive director of the Simmons Cancer Institute, said. “These friends and neighbors have helped to make an impact in our research and patient care programs.”

One way was with two other companies D&H Drainage and S&J Trucking, who started Grain for the Cure. A volunteer from each company drove around collecting grain donations from farmers before selling it. The companies were able to fundraise $32,000.