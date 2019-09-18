City passes 3% sales tax on marijuana

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. A survey released on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 says U.S. college students are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years. Marijuana use continues to be higher in college-age adults than any other age group. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council passed a 3% sales tax on marijuana sales in the city Tuesday night. It’s the highest tax rate allowed under state law.

The ordinance splits the tax revenue with half going to the city’s police and fire pension responsibilities and half going towards economic development on the city’s east side.

Alderwoman Doris Turner sponsored the ordinance. She wanted the city’s rules around marijuana to mirror the social justice elements in the state bill.

The city does not know exactly how the money will be spent on economic development. It will decide when the money from the tax starts to roll in.

The money for economic development on the east side will go to a specific area. The borders will be Carpenter Street, Eleventh Street, Dirksen Parkway and Ash Street.