SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield residents may soon see some new fire trucks responding to emergency calls.

The city of Springfield announced Friday they have added a brand-new ladder truck as well as a brand-new fire engine to its fleet of vehicles.

The mayor of the city said the new vehicles will help the city keep the public safe.

“Modernization and citywide coverage has been a strong focus for the city and its first responders,” Springfield mayor Jim Langfelder said. “This new equipment is one more piece to ensure that the Springfield Fire Department has the necessary tools to operate at its highest level.”

The new ladder truck will be a part of the Springfield Fire Department’s St. Patrick Day parade entry on Saturday.

“This addition to our fleet, along with the fire engine, is something we take great pride in,” Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon Blough said. “We are excited to show the residents what they have helped provide our department and we wanted to say thank you.”

After the parade, the truck will head to the city’s fleet garage to have equipment and tools added to the truck. City officials estimate the truck and engine will be in use by the end of the month.