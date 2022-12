SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died.

3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma.

“She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali Peden, Peden-Stade’s mom, wrote. “Mom & dad love you so much.”

Her Make-A-Wish was for a Christmas parade, which the city of Auburn hosted last week.