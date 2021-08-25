Central Illinois Foodbank to host a ‘back to school’ food distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Central Illinois Foodbank is partnering with Central Counties Health to host a “back to school” food distribution for pregnant women and families with kids under age five on Friday.

According to officials, Central Illinois Foodbank recently got a $100,000 grant from Vitamin Angels– a California-based non-profit. The grant will be used to provide fresh produce, dairy, and protein for new or expecting mothers and children.

Officials said the “back to school” distribution will happen at Central Counties Health Center on East Cook Street in Springfield.

Central Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America, which is the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. It is committed to provide food and develop solutions for food insecurity within local community.