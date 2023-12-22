SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic officially announced Friday that they reached a new agreement, and Springfield Clinic Doctors will return to the health insurance network.

Both Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois confirmed to WCIA that they reached a deal.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is glad to have Springfield Clinic back in our network starting January 1, as part of an agreement that preserves access to quality health care for our members and employer groups,” a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois said in a statement. “The Clinic has more than 650 well-respected medical professionals who once again are part of our network of more than 130,000 providers across Illinois.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois went on to say that anybody with questions about the new deal can call the number on the back of their insurance card starting Jan. 1st, 2024.

Springfield Clinic also released a statement about the deal.

“Springfield Clinic and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois have agreed to a new five-year agreement that will allow patients/members to return to in-network status at Springfield Clinic beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. Patients who wish to establish in-network care should call Springfield Clinic during normal business hours to schedule an appointment after Dec. 26.”

The deal marks the end of a two-year-long fight between the two sides. After failing to reach a new agreement in 2021, Springfield Clinic doctors were removed from the Blue Cross Blue Shield directory.

Customers who had Blue Cross Blue Shield as their health insurance were forced to choose between finding a new doctor, or paying out of network costs to stay with the clinic.

The split led to major questions about the adequacy of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Network. State law requires that health insurance companies maintain a directory with a certain number of doctors in a service area, and they offer multiple options for certain specialties.

Since the split, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has been fined multiple times by the state for failing to properly maintain their directories, but a market conduct exam found no issues with the company’s patient-to-provider ratios or how it meets its time and distance standards.

This story will be updated.