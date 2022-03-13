SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – This week, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force to keep the roads safe.

They said in a statement they’ll be stepping up enforcement of seat belt and traffic laws. And, they’ll especially be looking out for impaired drivers.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, they want to remind people to plan ahead of their celebrations. They said designating a sober driver could be your “lucky charm” – and buckling up is your first defense in case of a crash.