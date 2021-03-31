Sangamon County State’s Attorney: Six gang members charged for gun possession and other crimes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County state’s attorney said six gang members were formally charged after their recent arrests.

The charges ranged from unlawful possession of weapon by a street gang member to armed violence and possession of a stolen firearm. They were arraigned Wednesday morning and are being housed at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anthony Strange (24) 1. Unlawful possession of weapon by street gang member

2. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

3. Unlawful possession of weapon by a felon

4. Unlawful possession of a weapon – No FOID Card (ineligible) Mysean Burden (18) 1. Unlawful possession of a weapon by street gang member

2. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

3. Possession of stolen firearm

Unlawful possession of a weapon – No FOID Card (ineligible) Jahquel Pearsall (18) 1. Unlawful possession of a weapon by street gang member

2. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

3. Possession of a stolen firearm

4.Unlawful possession of a weapon – No FOID Card (ineligible) Michael Smith (27) 1. Armed violence

2. Unlawful possession of a weapon by street gang member

3. Possession of stolen firearm

4. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

5. Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

6. Possession of a weapon – No FOID Card (ineligible)

7. Possession of a controlled substance Jerry Broomfield (18) 1. Armed violence

2. Unlawful possession of a weapon by street gang member

3. Possession of a stolen firearm

4. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

5. Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

6. Possession of a weapon – No FOID (ineligible) Michael Benning (19) 1. Armed Violence

2. Unlawful possession of a weapon by street gang member

3. Possession of a stolen firearm

4. Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

5. Unlawful possession of a firearm while in bond

6. Possession of a weapon – No FOID (ineligible)

7. Possession of a controlled substance

“My office will continue to fight alongside the men and women of law enforcement to combat gun violence in our community,” said State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “These charges reflect the tireless and proactive efforts of the Springfield Police Department to get firearms off of our streets and out of the hands of gang members.”

All six individuals are expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 15.