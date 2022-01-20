Sangamon County State’s Attorney hosts blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright took a break from the court room to host a blood drive on Thursday.

Wright partnered with ImpactLife to host his blood drive. ImpactLife has been leading with the public to donate as blood shortages are affecting healthcare providers at every angle. Most blood types currently sitting at two or three days of supply. ImpactLife’s goal is at least five days of supply.

Wright said he wanted to do the right thing.

“The important part is doing it when you can, because it really does have an impact on blood supplies,” Wright said. “It’s fast, it’s easy and it could save lives.”