Sangamon County state’s attorney charges teenager with shooting that hurt man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a 16-year-old boy was charged in regards to a shooting that happened on April 12.

In a news release, officers said they arrested Daeon Stapleton on April 16 for the shooting. He was then charged on Monday by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney, Dan Wright.

Stapleton was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This comes after officers said they were told that a gunshot victim had arrived at a Springfield hospital. The 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times near South Pasfield and West Scarritt streets. He was taken into surgery with non-life threatening injuries. Officers said that as of Monday, he was still hospitalized.