SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced his appointment to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases.

“I am grateful for the honor to serve the Supreme Court in this capacity,” Wright said. “The opportunity to contribute to the mission of ensuring that juries are properly instructed on the law applicable to criminal cases furthers my commitment to seek justice on behalf of the people of Sangamon County.”

The committee issues new recommendations for changing instructions used by juries in criminal trials.

Wright’s term on the committee expires Dec. 31, 2025.