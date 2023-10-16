SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright will be taking on a new role.

Wright has been appointed as an associate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts announced Monday.

“I thank the people of Sangamon County for allowing me to serve them as State’s Attorney,” Wright said in a statement. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside so many dedicated public servants, tireless advocates, and engaged citizens for the benefit of all people in our community. Humbled by the opportunity to continue my career as a judge, I will embrace that role committed to the highest level of integrity, impartiality, and respect for all participants in our judicial system.”

Wright has served as state’s attorney since 2018 and will be leaving office to take the new position. He will be filling the seat of Associate Judge Matthew Maurer who died in July, creating the vacancy.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter announced he will nominate former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser to take Wright’s place.

This role isn’t new for Milhiser – he served as the county’s state’s attorney from 2010 to 2018 leaving the job for the federal one.

“John is the obvious choice to fill the vacancy,” Van Meter said in a statement. “Having previously served as State’s Attorney from 2010 to 2018, he is more than qualified for the position and is well respected by all those in our criminal justice system and in the community on whole.”

Van Meter said he intends for the board to vote on Milhiser’s nomination at their meeting on Nov. 14.