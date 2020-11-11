Sangamon County, Springfield fall in line and ban indoor dining after record week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County and Springfield are both reversing course, and following Governor Pritzker’s indoor dining ban after a record-setting week in the county.

Last week, the county board and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder announced they would defy the Governor’s plan, and allow restaurants to have 25 percent capacity indoors.

The indoor dining ban will go into effect in the county at 12:01 am on Friday, November 13th, after a week where the county broke it’s previous single-day case record multiple times, including Tuesday, when the county posted 343 cases.

Langfelder also confirmed Tuesday night the city would put the dine-in ban into effect, too.