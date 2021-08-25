Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office: Woman dies after 2-car crash

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, officials said officers responded around 3 p.m. to the area of Curran and Mansion roads in Chatham. They were called for a report of a 2-car crash.

A woman–the driver of one of those vehicles–was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.