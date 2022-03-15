SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about phone scams it has become aware.

The office said last week that it was receiving complaints of attempted scams and said it remains an ongoing issue this week.

The number that appears on the phone is a legitimate county phone number with the caller stating they are a sergeant or a deputy and mentioning subpoenas and wanting credit card and financial information. The Sheriff’s Office said that it nor any other law enforcement agency asks for financial information over the phone.

People are advised to hang up immediately. They may either file a police report with the Sheriff’s Office or disregard the call altogether. People are also asked to warn their friends and family of the scam attempts.