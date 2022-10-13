SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to show support against breast cancer by participating in the Pink Patch Project.

Officers are allowed to wear pink police badge patches on their uniforms all month long for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Those patches are being designed to strike up conversations about ways to detect breast cancer early while officers serve in the community.

In addition, the patches are being sold to the public to raise money.

The patches are being sold for $10 each in three ways: in-person at the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Records Division or Jail Administrative Office, through the mail with a check payable to SCSO with a memo of Pink Patch and sent to SCSO Pink Patch Project, 1 Sheriff’s Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701, or online through Venmo (payable to @SCSOHONOR-GUARD) or PayPal (payable to scsohonorguard@yahoo.com). Officials ask for an extra $2 for all orders paid online or through the mail to account for shipping.

All proceeds from the patches will be donated to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month.