SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County sheriff said they need help finding a missing woman.

In a news release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said 38-year-old Angela Landholt was last seen December 20, 2021 near South Lowell Avenue and West Maple Avenue South in Springfield. The sheriff stated Landholt has a mental illness and left the house without her medication. She is considered endangered.

Landholt typically travels with her brindle & white pitbull mix dog. Also, she has a tattoo of a phoenix in the middle of her back and unknown initials on her right ankle.

If you know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 753-6840 or dispatch at (217) 753-6666.