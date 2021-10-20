Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

Photo courtesy of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Campbell said this photo is from 2016, but Bechtel looks very close to the picture.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities need the community’s help finding a missing Sherman man.

Sheriff Campbell said Bechtel’s van is not pictured in this photo, but it does look very similar.

In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Cloyd Bechtel’s family contacted his office on Monday. They reported him missing that day.

Campbell said he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. last Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He drives a primer gray, full-size, 1991 Dodge camper van with Illinois plates. The plate number is AH75819.

The sheriff said Bechtel usually lives in the van and parks it in a hotel or church lot. Campbell also stated Bechtel may be suffering from hallucinations brought on by PTSD.

If you know where Bechtel is, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 753-6840 or Sangamon County Central Dispatch at (217) 753-6666.