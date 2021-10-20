Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities need the community’s help finding a missing Sherman man.
In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Cloyd Bechtel’s family contacted his office on Monday. They reported him missing that day.
Campbell said he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. last Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
He drives a primer gray, full-size, 1991 Dodge camper van with Illinois plates. The plate number is AH75819.
The sheriff said Bechtel usually lives in the van and parks it in a hotel or church lot. Campbell also stated Bechtel may be suffering from hallucinations brought on by PTSD.
If you know where Bechtel is, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 753-6840 or Sangamon County Central Dispatch at (217) 753-6666.