Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office joins impaired driving enforcement effort

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office joined a growing number of Illinois law enforcement agencies on Wednesday when it announced its participation in a statewide impaired driving enforcement effort before, on and after Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The statewide holiday enforcement effort, part of the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state” said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”

Campbell advised holiday revelers celebrating with alcohol and other impairing substances to plan ahead for a sober ride home and to use their seat belts. He also offered these tips:

Before attending a party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or ride-share services to get home safely

Anyone who sees an impaired driver on the road is encouraged to pull over and call the Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666

Anyone who sees a friend about to drive impaired is encouraged to take their keys and help them get home

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department previously announced their participation in the statewide effort as well, which will last from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3.