SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is accepting applications for new deputies and court security officers.

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at 1 Sheriff’s Plaza in Springfield or print an application from online. Applications must be submitted in person or post-marked by 4 p.m. on April 1.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Be at least 21 years of age

Have a valid Illinois driver’s license

Have a valid FOID card

Be a U.S. Citizen

Pass a written exam

Pass a physical standards test

Pass a thorough background investigation

Pass drug testing

Reside within Sangamon County within six months of employment

Applicants who meet the minimum requirements will be notified of the physical standards test being offered on April 7.