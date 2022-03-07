SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is accepting applications for new deputies and court security officers.
Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at 1 Sheriff’s Plaza in Springfield or print an application from online. Applications must be submitted in person or post-marked by 4 p.m. on April 1.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Have a valid Illinois driver’s license
- Have a valid FOID card
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Pass a written exam
- Pass a physical standards test
- Pass a thorough background investigation
- Pass drug testing
- Reside within Sangamon County within six months of employment
Applicants who meet the minimum requirements will be notified of the physical standards test being offered on April 7.