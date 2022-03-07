SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is accepting applications for new deputies and court security officers.

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at 1 Sheriff’s Plaza in Springfield or print an application from online. Applications must be submitted in person or post-marked by 4 p.m. on April 1.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Be at least 21 years of age
  • Have a valid Illinois driver’s license
  • Have a valid FOID card
  • Be a U.S. Citizen
  • Pass a written exam
  • Pass a physical standards test
  • Pass a thorough background investigation
  • Pass drug testing
  • Reside within Sangamon County within six months of employment

Applicants who meet the minimum requirements will be notified of the physical standards test being offered on April 7.