Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman in connection to deadly stabbing

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing.

In a news release, officials said 46-year-old Keely Williams was arrested for the death of 38-year-old Joshua Pfeiler. He was found stabbed early Thursday morning at a home along White Deer Trail.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Williams lived with Pfeiler and they were in a romantic relationship. After following up with several leads, officers were able to identify Williams as the suspect.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office was able to get an arrest warrant for Williams, charging her with first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Williams turned herself in to investigators Friday at 5 p.m.. She is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.