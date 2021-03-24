Sangamon County Sheriff: Second victim in shooting remains in stable condition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is releasing further details regarding a deadly shooting from Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue at the Crossing Too Liquor Store. A 21-year-old man, James Simpson, Jr., was killed, according to the Sangamon County coroner. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the second victim, 20-year-old Courtlan Williams, remains in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Sheriff Campbell said surveillance video showed a suspect being dropped off near the liquor store. That car has since been located and is being processed by detectives.

Officers are looking into people on interest and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (217) 753-6840.